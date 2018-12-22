Francouz was called up from AHL Colorado on Saturday.

The Avalanche started backup Philipp Grubauer in two straight games, and the team will complete a back-to-back set Saturday against host Arizona, so Francouz will be on hand as an insurance option. He has been on point with the AHL's Eagles this season, recording a 13-5-1 record to go along with a 2.61 GAA and .921 save percentage.