Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Promoted to top level
Francouz was called up from AHL Colorado on Saturday.
The Avalanche started backup Philipp Grubauer in two straight games, and the team will complete a back-to-back set Saturday against host Arizona, so Francouz will be on hand as an insurance option. He has been on point with the AHL's Eagles this season, recording a 13-5-1 record to go along with a 2.61 GAA and .921 save percentage.
