Francouz posted a 26-save shutout in Friday's 1-0 win over the Ducks.

Francouz was denied a shutout late in Wednesday's win over the Islanders, but he would go the distance Friday for the first donut of his NHL career. The 29-year-old improved to 15-5-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 25 games. Fresh off signing a two-year contract extension earlier Friday, Francouz appears set to command his time in the crease while Philipp Grubauer (lower body) remains out.