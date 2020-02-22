Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Puts up first goose egg
Francouz posted a 26-save shutout in Friday's 1-0 win over the Ducks.
Francouz was denied a shutout late in Wednesday's win over the Islanders, but he would go the distance Friday for the first donut of his NHL career. The 29-year-old improved to 15-5-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 25 games. Fresh off signing a two-year contract extension earlier Friday, Francouz appears set to command his time in the crease while Philipp Grubauer (lower body) remains out.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Signs two-year extension•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Shutout bid spoiled late•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Presumed starter against Islanders•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Falls to Lightning in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.