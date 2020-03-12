Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Regains form in overtime win
Francouz stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
Francouz picked up his second win in his last five outings with the solid performance, which was his best in that span. The Czech netminder improved to 21-7-4 with a 2.41 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 34 contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Getting look in cage Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Lacking goal support•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: In crease Monday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Gets job done in San Jose•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Back in net Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Rough outing in Vancouver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.