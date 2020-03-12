Play

Francouz stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Francouz picked up his second win in his last five outings with the solid performance, which was his best in that span. The Czech netminder improved to 21-7-4 with a 2.41 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 34 contests.

