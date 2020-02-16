Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Relieves injured Grubauer
Francouz came off the bench to stop 14 of 15 shots Saturday in a 3-1 loss to the Kings.
Francouz entered the game early in the third period after Philipp Grubauer left with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. Francouz turned in what was a perfect relief performance until the Kings' Tyler Toffoli broke a 1-1 tie in the final minute of regulation. Francouz would obviously take over as the lead goaltender if Grubauer misses any length of time, so keep a close eye on this situation. Francouz is 13-5-2 on the year with a 2.44 GAA and .925 save percentage.
