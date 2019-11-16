Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Remains in concussion protocol
Francouz (concussion) won't play in Saturday's game against the Canucks, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Francouz was able to get on the ice during Saturday's morning skate, so he's nearing a return. The 29-year-old will aim to clear the league's concussion protocol by Tuesday's contest against the Flames. With Philipp Grubauer (lower body) also sitting out, Antoine Bibeau will make his first start of the year while Adam Werner serves as a backup.
