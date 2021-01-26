Francouz (lower body) won't dress for Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
There's no update on Francouz's progress. The 30-year-old has yet to play in a game this season, and Hunter Miska will continue to serve as Philipp Grubauer's backup.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Unavailable for Sunday's game•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Still sidelined•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Out against LA•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Injury details emerge•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Battling minor injury•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Slated for No. 2 role•