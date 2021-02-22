Head coach Jared Bednar said Monday that Francouz (lower body) is still out "long term," Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Francouz is on long-term injured reserve, so Bednar's update essentially revealed his timetable to return hasn't changed. He's eligible to be activated at any point. For the time being, Philipp Grubauer will handle a bulk of the starts, while Adam Werner slots in as the backup.