Head coach Jared Bednar said Monday that Francouz (lower body) is still out "long term," Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Francouz is on long-term injured reserve, so Bednar's update essentially revealed his timetable to return hasn't changed. He's eligible to be activated at any point. For the time being, Philipp Grubauer will handle a bulk of the starts, while Adam Werner slots in as the backup.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Placed on LTIR•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Considered week-to-week•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: No timeline for return•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Remains on shelf•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Unavailable for Sunday's game•