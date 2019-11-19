Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Returning to backup role
Francouz (concussion) will back up Philipp Grubauer during Tuesday's game against the Flames, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Both Francouz and Grubauer will make their returns from injury in this contest, and coach Jared Bednar will go with the latter for the Western Conference showdown. Francouz has made seven appearances this season, posting a .915 save percentage and 4-2-0 record.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Trending toward return Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Suffers head injury•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Leaves game early•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.