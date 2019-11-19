Francouz (concussion) will back up Philipp Grubauer during Tuesday's game against the Flames, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Both Francouz and Grubauer will make their returns from injury in this contest, and coach Jared Bednar will go with the latter for the Western Conference showdown. Francouz has made seven appearances this season, posting a .915 save percentage and 4-2-0 record.