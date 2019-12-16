Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Returns to practice Monday
Francouz (illness) was in attendance for Monday's game-day skate, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Francouz appears to have shaken off an illness to get back onto the ice with his teammates. With No. 1 Philipp Grubauer healthy and Francouz possibly still recovering, it seems likely the club will go with Grubauer against St. Louis on Monday, though Francouz is 4-0-1 with a 1.90 GAA in his last five contests.
