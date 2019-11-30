Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Rings up win in Chicago
Francouz stopped 34 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
The Avs took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission, but Francouz had to be sharp in the second to prevent Chicago from closing the gap before Nathan MacKinnon and company pulled away. The 29-year-old netminder has won his last three starts dating back to Nov. 7, and his 2.48 GAA and .924 save percentage on the season could encourage coach Jared Bednar to give him a little more work behind Philipp Grubauer.
