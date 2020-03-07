Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Rough outing in Vancouver
Francouz yielded five goals on 24 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.
Francouz's last two outings have been tough -- he's gone 0-1-1 with nine goals allowed. The 29-year-old goalie slipped to 19-6-4 with a 2.39 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 31 appearances this season. The Avalanche next play in San Jose on Sunday, which is a more favorable matchup should Francouz get the start.
