Francouz yielded five goals on 33 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames.

Francouz wasn't able to hold on in the back-and-forth battle, surrendering the winning goal to Sean Monahan in the extra frame. Francouz dropped to 7-2-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 12 appearances. He should continue to see the bulk of the starts while Philipp Grubauer (hamstring) is out of action. Grubauer's injury isn't deemed significant -- Francouz's run as the primary starter may be short, especially with performances like Monday.