Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Secures one-year deal
Francouz agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Colorado on Friday. The deal is one-way in nature, per Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic, which means the netminder can't be easily moved between leagues.
In order to send Francouz down to the minors next season, the organization would have to designate him for waivers and risk losing him for nothing. This should probably be considered the final nail in the coffin for Semyon Varlamov's stint in the Mile High City, as the team prepares to head into the 2019-20 campaign with Francouz backing up Philipp Grubauer.
More News
