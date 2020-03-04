Francouz will defend the home net in Wednesday's matchup against the Ducks, Conor McGahey of Altitude Sports Radio reports.

Francouz has been lights out since Philipp Grubauer (lower body) was placed on injured reserve, stringing together six straight wins and posting a .957 save percentage to keep pace in the Central Division. Grubauer is expected to return in mid-March, according to Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic, but Francouz should still be a hot commodity heading into the fantasy playoff period. He'll look to stay hot against the Ducks, who rank 24th with 2.47 goals per road contest this year.