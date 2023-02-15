Frnacouz (lower body) is expected to miss multiple weeks, Avalanche freelance writer Adrian Dater reports.

Francouz was hurt before Saturday's game versus the Panthers, and now his absence will keep him out likely for the rest of February at a minimum. This likely means a heavy workload is on the way for Alexandar Georgiev, as Jonas Johansson's numbers in his NHL career are not impressive and could hurt the Avalanche's push to obtain and keep a playoff spot.