Francouz is expected to start Monday's road exhibition match versus Dallas, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Francouz will enter the regular season as the backup for newcomer Alexandar Georgiev. Still, he could end up pushing Georgiev for starts.
