Francouz will tend the twine in Sunday's Game 4 versus the Stars, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

With Philipp Grubauer (lower body) on the shelf, Francouz has started the last two games. He's been shelled through two starts, allowing four goals in each outing and posting an .873 save percentage in the process. The Avalanche have a chance to bounce back and tie the series Sunday, but Francouz will have to take his game to the next level to keep the team's hopes alive.