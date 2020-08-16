Francouz made 19-saves in a 4-2 loss to Arizona in Game 3 on Saturday. He allowed two goals.
His opponent Darcy Kuemper was super busy, but Francouz was sharp when he was tested. The game was much closer than the score. The Avs pulled Francouz with a couple minutes left and the Coyotes potted an empty netter. Then the Avs pulled within one, only to allow another empty-net goal. Philipp Grubauer is entrenched as the starter for Colorado this postseason, but Francouz will see play in back-to-backs.
