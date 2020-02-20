Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Shutout bid spoiled late
Francouz allowed one goal on 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Francouz kept the Islanders off the board until Brock Nelson tallied a six-on-five goal at 17:46 of the third period. The 29-year-old will have to wait for his first career shutout. He's at a 14-5-3 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 24 appearances. He'll likely start again Friday in Anaheim.
