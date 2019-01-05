Francouz was sent back to AHL Colorado on Saturday.

Francouz stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced in a relief appearance against the Sharks on Wednesday, but that's all we will see of him in his latest NHL stint. The 28-year-old netminder dominated the KHL each of the last two seasons, but there's nothing at this point to suggest the Avs plan on moving him into a permanent role with the club.