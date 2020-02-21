Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Signs two-year extension
Francouz inked a two-year contract extension with the Avalanche on Friday worth $2 million annually, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
While he's emerged later in his career than most, Francouz has performed admirably in a backup role this season, posting a 14-5-3 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage over 24 appearances. Philipp Grubauer is set to return for 2020-21 as well, so the Avs should be set in the crease for next season. Francouz will hope to celebrate his first start under the new contract with a win Friday versus the Ducks.
