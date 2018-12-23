Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Sizzling debut
Francouz was pressed into duty mid-way through the second period of Saturday's game against the Coyotes. He stopped 21-of-22 shots
The southpaw entered the game and promptly made some big saves to keep the game within striking distance. The Avs scored three times to make a good run at it, but ultimately Francouz and the Avs lost. Through 21 games with the AHL Colorado Eagles this season, Francouz owns a 13-5-2 record, 2.61 goals-against average and .921 save percentage. He'll head back to the AHL once Semyon Varlamov recovers from his illness. Nice outing, though.
