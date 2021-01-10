Francouz is expected to start the season as Philipp Grubauer's backup in Wednesday's game against the Blues, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Jared Bednar added that he wants Grubauer to start about 60-65 percent of games this season. While that's just a benchmark estimate, that will leave Francouz with around 20-25 starts this season if it comes to fruition. Francouz could earn more time if he matches last year's level of play, as the 30-year-old posted a .923 save percentage and a 2.41 GAA to complement a 21-7-4 record in his first full NHL season.