Francouz is set to start at home against Anaheim on Thursday, according to Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.

Francouz won his last three starts while posting a 1.30 GAA and a .953 save percentage over that span. He now has a 7-6-0 record, 2.47 GAA and .920 save percentage in 13 contests this season. Anaheim has the 31st-ranked offense with 2.40 goals per game.