Francouz (illness) is projected to be back in the lineup Saturday against Nashville after participating in Colorado's optional morning skate, Jesse Montano of DNVR Sportsreports.

Francouz is expected to occupy the backup role behind starter Alexandar Georgiev on Saturday. The former sat out Thursday's loss to Buffalo. Francouz has a 4-5-0 record this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .913 save percentage.