Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Slips up in overtime loss
Francouz yielded four goals on 30 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Francouz wasted a pair of one-goal leads in the game, and then couldn't stop Jared McCann's overtime-winner. It'll count as a third-straight defeat for the goalie (0-2-1), and he's allowed 10 goals in that span. Francouz slipped to 11-4-2 with a 2.41 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 19 games played. With Francouz's recent struggles, expect Philipp Grubauer to get the nod Tuesday versus the Stars.
