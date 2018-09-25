Francouz allowed three goals on 32 shots in Monday's 5-3 preseason road win over the Golden Knights.

The Avalanche supported Francouz with two unanswered goals in the first period, and the Czech goalie held on after the teams exchanged three tallies apiece through the two subsequent frames. This was a strong performance for a guy who has never appeared in an NHL contest during the regular season, but there's virtually no chance that he'll unseat Semyon Varlamov or Phillipp Grubauer for playing time at the top level this season. However, Francouz is showing that he can at least be an emergency call-up option if necessary.