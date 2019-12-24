Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Stalls Golden Knights
Francouz allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 7-3 win over the Golden Knights on Monday.
In a battle of Western Conference heavyweights, Francouz ended up victorious despite a fairly pedestrian performance. He's now won his last four starts and seven of his last eight. The 29-year-old has an 11-2-1 record with a 2.22 GAA and a .931 save percentage through 16 games. He's been excellent when he plays, but he's still behind Philipp Grubauer on the depth chart -- for now.
