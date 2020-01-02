Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Starting against St. Louis
Francouz will guard the goal during Thursday's home game versus the Blues, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Francouz struggled in his last start Friday against Minnesota, surrendering five goals on 32 shots en route to a 6-4 defeat. The 29-year-old netminder will try to bounce back in a brutal home matchup with a red-hot Blues team that's gone 8-1-0 in its last nine games.
