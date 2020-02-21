Francouz will defend the blue paint during Friday's road game against the Ducks, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Francouz was sharp in his last start, stopping 27 of 28 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over the Islanders on Wednesday. He'll try to secure his 15th victory of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with a rebuilding Anaheim club that just dealt Ondrej Kase to the Bruins on Friday.