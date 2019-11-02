Francouz will guard the goal during Saturday's road game against the Coyotes.

Francouz has been solid in limited action as Phil Grubauer's backup this season, posting a 2-1-0 record while maintaining a 2.64 GAA and .926 save percentage through three appearances. The 29-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with an Arizona team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this year, 21st in the NHL.