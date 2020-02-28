Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Starting in Carolina
Francouz will guard the goal during Friday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Francouz has been seemingly unbeatable of late, racking up four straight wins while posting an exceptional 0.98 GAA and .963 save percentage. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Carolina club that's only averaged two goals per game over its last three home matches.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Nets fourth straight win•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Looks to stay hot against Buffalo•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Wins third straight start•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Going for third straight win•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Puts up first goose egg•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Signs two-year extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.