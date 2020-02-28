Francouz will guard the goal during Friday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Francouz has been seemingly unbeatable of late, racking up four straight wins while posting an exceptional 0.98 GAA and .963 save percentage. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Carolina club that's only averaged two goals per game over its last three home matches.