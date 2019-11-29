Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Starting in Chicago
Francouz will guard the cage during Friday's road clash with Chicago, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.
Francouz has been solid in limited action this season, compiling a 4-2-0 record while posting a 2.56 GAA and .920 save percentage. The 29-year-old will attempt to pick up his third win in the month of November in a road matchup with a Blackhawks team that's 7-5-2 at home this year.
