Francouz will patrol the crease during Wednesday's road matchup with the Red Wings, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Francouz wasn't great in his last start Feb. 15 against the Stars, surrendering three goals on just 19 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and secure his eighth win of the season in a road matchup with a Detroit team that's averaging 3.11 goals per game at home this season, 14th in the NHL.