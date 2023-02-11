Francouz will be between the road pipes versus Florida on Saturday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Francouz has started six of the last 11 games for the Avalanche as he is sharing the net of late with Alexandar Georgiev. Francouz is 7-7-1 with a 2.53 GAA and .919 save percentage. He will face the Panthers, who are tied for sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.48 goals per game.