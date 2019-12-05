Francouz will protect the road net in Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Francouz will start the second half of a back-to-back after Philipp Grubauer secured a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Francouz has a 5-2-0 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .924 save percentage in nine appearances this season. He takes on a Canadiens team averaging three goals per game in their last six contests.