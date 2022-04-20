Francouz will guard the road goal during Wednesday's matchup with the Kraken, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Francouz was excellent in his last start Thursday versus New Jersey, turning aside 26 of 27 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll attempt to extend his personal winning streak to seven games in a favorable road matchup with a Seattle squad that's only averaging 2.61 goals per game at home this year, 29th in the NHL.