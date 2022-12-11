Francouz will defend the goal net Sunday versus the Blues, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Francouz has lost his past two outings, allowing nine goals on 65 shots. His last appearance came in a 5-1 loss to Boston on Dec. 3. Francouz has a 2-5-0 record this season with a 3.03 GAA and a .907 save percentage. St. Louis ranks 23rd in the league with 3.00 goals per game.