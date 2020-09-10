Per coach Jared Bednar, Francouz (undisclosed) was still a week or weeks away from returning to action when the Avalanche were bounced from the playoffs, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Francouz signed a two-year contract extension with Colorado in February, but the Avs are expected to go after a starting netminder either via a trade or a free-agent pickup this offseason, so it's unclear what Francouz's role will be next year if and when that happens. If Colorado brings in a true No. 1 netminder this summer, either Philipp Grubauer or Francouz will almost certainly be traded to another club. Francouz posted an impressive 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage in 34 regular-season appearances before struggling during the postseason to the tune of a 3.23 GAA and .892 save percentage in six showings.