Francouz allowed three goals on 38 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Francouz was tested heavily in this contest, which saw the Kraken upend the defending champions. It's a second loss in as many outings for Francouz to begin the year -- he's given up eight goals on 65 shots. The 32-year-old was expected to challenge Alexandar Georgiev for at least a closer split of the starts, but Francouz has done little to earn more playing time so far. Georgiev will likely start Saturday in Vegas and should be considered the clear No. 1 in the Avalanche's crease.