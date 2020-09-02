Francouz (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play in Wednesday's Game 6 against the Stars, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Francouz will not dress for the second straight game due to an unknown reason, as he was pulled after allowing five goals on 26 shots in the Game 4 loss. Michael Hutchinson will again draw the start in Game 6 with Hunter Miska serving as the backup.