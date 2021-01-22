Francouz (lower body) won't dress for Friday's game versus the Ducks, Andy Vernier of the Avalanche's official site reports.
Francouz is still considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, so there's a chance he'll be ready to return for Sunday's rematch with Anaheim. In the meantime, Philipp Grubauer will continue to shoulder the load in goal for Colorado.
