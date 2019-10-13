Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Strong in OT win
Francouz allowed two goals on 36 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes on Saturday.
Francouz blanked the Coyotes for nearly 50 minutes before Michael Grabner and Nick Schmaltz broke through. The 29-year-old goalie would get to collect his first win when Andre Burakovsky scored the overtime winner. Despite the solid effort, Francouz will be a spectator for a large portion of the season as the clear backup behind Philipp Grubauer.
