Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Stymies President's men
Francouz made 44 saves in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Francouz stymied the Bolts' best snipers and generally dominated the team that won the President's trophy last season. He has only allowed four goals in two starts, both of which ended in wins. At this rate, Francouz will earn more starts than he was perhaps slated to get this season. Stash him on your bench if you can.
