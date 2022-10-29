Francouz turned aside 22 of 23 shots during a 1-0 loss to the Devils on Friday.

Francouz, who was making his first start since dropping a 3-2 decision to the Kraken on Oct. 21, needed a strong appearance to inject confidence that the defending Stanley Cup champions are able to compete with their goalie tandem. Starter Alexandar Georgiev is 4-0-1, and Francouz, despite a standout effort Friday, fell to 0-3-0. One of Francouz's best saves against the Devils came midway through the first period when he stopped Nico Hischier from the slot.