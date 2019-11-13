Play

Francouz is dealing with a head injury and could face an extended absence, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Francouz was run over by Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele in Tuesday's matchup and was forced to leave the game. For now, it appears Adam Werner will fill in versus Edmonton on Thursday as Philipp Grubauer (lower body) remains on injured reserve.

