Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Taking on Flames
Francouz will protect the home net in Monday's contest against the Flames, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.
With Philipp Grubauer (lower body) on the shelf, Francouz will look to extend his winning streak to four games. Over the past month, Francouz has made six appearances and posted a .959 save percentage and 1.38 GAA. During that same stretch, the Flames have ranked last in the league with 1.92 goals per game.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Perfect in relief•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Busy night in Montreal•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Starting in Montreal on Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Rings up win in Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Starting in Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Mops up mess but not enough•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.