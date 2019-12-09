Francouz will protect the home net in Monday's contest against the Flames, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.

With Philipp Grubauer (lower body) on the shelf, Francouz will look to extend his winning streak to four games. Over the past month, Francouz has made six appearances and posted a .959 save percentage and 1.38 GAA. During that same stretch, the Flames have ranked last in the league with 1.92 goals per game.