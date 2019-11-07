Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Taking on Predators
Francouz will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against Nashville, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Francouz has struggled in his last two appearances, suffering back-to-back losses to the Ducks and Coyotes while posting a sub-par 3.53 GAA and .870 save percentage. The 29-year-old backstop will attempt to get back on track in a tough home matchup with a Predators team that's averaging 4.00 goals per game on the road this campaign, second in the NHL.
