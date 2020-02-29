Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Tasked with taming Predators
Francouz will be in goal for Saturday's game against Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Francouz has been red hot of late with five straight wins and will be looking for a sixth when the Avalanche take on the Predators. He's given up no more than two goals in any of his previous five starts, making Francouz a solid play in this weekend matchup.
