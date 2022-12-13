Francouz will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Philadelphia, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Francouz will make his second straight start following a 30-save performance in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over St. Louis. He has a 3-5-0 record this season with a 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Flyers rank 30th in the league with 2.41 goals per game.